Robert Plant's acclaimed Digging Deep Podcast returns

Robert Plant’s acclaimed podcast Digging Deep returns from May 24th for a 4th series, featuring six brand new episodes to be broadcast every other week through August 2nd.



The series is once again hosted by renowned UK journalist Matt Everitt and this time around has more of a British feel to it with music by Scott Matthews, Afro Celt Sound System, transplanted Brit Chrissie Hynde, in addition to long time collaborator Alison Krauss.



Robert said: “Glory is fleeting, obscurity is forever….more unconsidered trifles…”



Digging Deep launched in June 2019 and became an instant “must – listen”, driven by Robert’s incredibly eclectic taste in music. Throughout his career, Robert has avoided stereotype by embracing an incredibly diverse range of influences in all his recorded work. Digging Deep delves into all that and more.



Digging Deep is available everywhere including Apple, Spotify, Amazon.