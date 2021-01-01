NEWS Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood join Glastonbury Live At Worthy Farm livestream Newsdesk Share with :





Glastonbury Festival is pleased to announce that Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner — henceforth known as The Smile — will be performing a first ever set of new, original music exclusively for the Live At Worthy Farm global livestream which premieres tonight at 7pm BST.



Taking its name from the Ted Hughes poem, The Smile is a new collaboration between Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner and Nigel Godrich. For further information on The Smile as it is revealed, keep an eye on @thesmiletheband



This debut performance by The Smile is available only to ticket buyers and will be broadcast online and in full across four separate time zones, with staggered livestreams for the UK, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, East Coast North America & Central / South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand & Asia.



Tickets are still available at worthyfarm.live, with purchasers also treated to spectacular full, extended performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano and Wolf Alice, as well as guest spots from George Ezra and Róisín Murphy and a set from DJ Honey Dijon.



Filmed across the iconic Festival site, the uninterrupted five-hour show also features a unique spoken word narrative, provided by PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal and Festival founder Michael Eavis.



Full line-up and set times below:



7.00pm: Wolf Alice

7.30pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.55pm: George Ezra

8.05pm: IDLES

8.40pm: HAIM

9.10pm: Coldplay

9.50pm: Damon Albarn

10.35pm: Jorja Smith

11:00 pm: The Smile

11.30pm: Kano

12:15am: DJ Honey Dijon ft Róisín Murphy



Emily Eavis said: “We’re truly honoured that Thom and Jonny have chosen our livestream event to premiere their brand new project, The Smile. Sadly, we are all unable to gather together at Worthy Farm, but alongside sets from other wonderful performers, this has all the makings of a special Glastonbury moment - and one we can broadcast to the world."



If you can’t make tonight’s broadcast, then don’t worry.



By popular demand, we’ve already added two Sunday broadcast times for the livestream at 2pm (BST) and 7pm (BST).



Thanks to a partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, the show will also screen in tandem at selected cinemas across the UK at 7pm on Saturday May 22nd. Full information at liveatworthyfarmcinema.com.