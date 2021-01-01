NEWS Sam Smith's 'Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios' hits Netflix Newsdesk Share with :





The Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning Sam Smith today brings their live album Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios to Netflix, streaming now globally.



The intimate 13-track set was Sam’s only live performance of 2020 and marked an exclusive performance of music from their third album Love Goes. Recorded with a full band at the iconic venue, Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios includes takes on ‘Diamonds’, ‘Promises’, ‘Kids Again’, multi-platinum global hit ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ and a special performance with collaborator Labrinth for the title track.



Interspersed with the new music are iconic favourites including ‘Lay Me Down’ and ‘Stay With Me’ and an inimitable cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’. The release comes in a month that has seen Sam cross the impressive milestone of 30 million album sales worldwide.



Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios can be see now via Netflix.



LOVE GOES: LIVE AT ABBEY ROAD TRACKLISTING

1. Young*

2. Diamonds

3. Dancing With a Stranger

4. Promises

5. Too Good at Goodbyes

6. Lay Me Down

7. My Oasis (ft. Jade Anouka)

8. Time After Time

9. How Do You Sleep?

10. For The Lover That I Lost

11. Kids Again

12. Love Goes (ft. Labrinth)

13. Stay With Me

*The track “Young” appears on the vinyl version of the live album only.