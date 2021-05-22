James Newman: I'm desperate for Dua Lipa duet

James Newman wants to work with Dua Lipa.

The ‘Embers’ singer - who is representing the UK at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' on Saturday night (22.05.21) - has previously penned songs for the likes of Little Mix and Ed Sheeran and he has a “hit list” of other artists that he’d like to collaborate with.

He said: “I love John Mayer. I’d love to collaborate with him or write with him – he’s a complete legend.

“I’d also love to work with Dua Lipa or Lewis Capaldi, They are the people on my hit list.”

The 35-year-old singer admitted it has felt “amazing” to have written for such high-profile acts in the past.

He said: “My song, ‘Waiting All Night’, with Rudimental led to working with cool artists like Ed and Little Mix.

“It’s an amazing feeling to work with them, and Ed is such a great guy. It’s nice validation.”

James’ younger brother, John Newman, is also a successful artist in his own right and the Eurovision hopeful feels music has always been “in [their] blood”.

He said: “My mum brought us up on Motown. There was always music on in the house and from an early age we both knew we wanted to be singers.

“I think there’s always been that vibe in our house.

“Our dad was an Irish folk musician and songwriter too, so it feels like it’s in our blood.”

With lockdown lifting, James is excited about the coming months.

He said “My next single is coming out this year and hopefully I’ll get to play some live gigs at the end of summer.

“And my album will be ready before the end of the year. It’s an exciting time for me!”