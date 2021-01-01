Billie Eilish leads female-filled Austin City Limits festival

Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus have signed on to headline the Austin City Limits festival in Texas.

The trio will join country icon George Straight, St. Vincent, and Modest Mouse among the big draws when the two-weekend event hits the stage at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas in October.

The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the festival.

Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Greta Van Fleet, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs, and Future Islands will also be part of the line-up.

ACL isn't the only major U.S. music festival returning this year after COVID crushed the live music scene in 2020 - Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly and Louder Than Life are also on the calendar.

Austin City Limits will run over two consecutive weekends, with the first running from 1 to 3 October.