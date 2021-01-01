Pink: 'Britney Spears could have used my support at height of pop troubles'

Pink wishes she had known more about Britney Spears' personal struggles in the early 2000s so she could have offered support.

Britney's harsh treatment in the press and her subsequent mental breakdown and conservatorship case were all explored in the recent New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, and Pink admits learning about everything that went on behind closed doors made her "sad".

"I love Britney. And here's the thing about all of us voyeurs - none of us know what's going on. We're not there," the So What singer shared on America's Watch What Happens Live.

"I would like to (know). I think we would all like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason. She's a sweetheart. She's incredibly sweet. All I know is she's incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy."

Pink, who rose to fame shortly after Britney burst on to the scene in the late 1990s, continued, "I felt sad that back then I didn't know - back in the day, in the early days - I didn't know... Like, I'm a strong person. I could've reached out more...

"I don't like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels. She could've used some support. The media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum. I just wish I could've reached out and gave her a hug (sic)."