Olivia Rodrigo: 'Comparing myself to others on social media crippled me'

Olivia Rodrigo was once "crippled by comparisons" to other people on social media.



Speaking to the BBC about her track Jealousy, Jealousy and her former addiction to social media, Olivia, 18, explained that she struggled seeing everyone with "paper-white teeth and perfect bodies".



"I wrote that song at a time when I was borderline addicted to social media and I just felt crippled by the comparisons," she said. "I don't feel that now, but it's something I wanted to talk about.



"I am someone who has somewhat of a large following, so I think it's cool that I can be like, 'Yo, I still hate myself. I still compare myself to other girls.'



"Whenever I see people on Instagram do that, it always feel empowering to me - so I hope that I could be that for somebody else."



And the Drivers License singer has no qualms about exploring the sometimes troubled emotions of a normal teenager through her songwriting.



"I'm proud of the fact that I didn't shy away from those emotions (on the album)," she added. "They're so uncomfortable to feel and definitely uncomfortable to talk about. Nobody wants to say, 'I'm super insecure', or 'I'm really angry', but it was necessary for me.



"When I write my sadness down in a song, it feels manageable. It's like, 'OK, now I feel I can get through this.'"



Jealousy, Jealousy appears on Olivia's debut album Sour, which was released on Friday.