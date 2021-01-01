T.I. appears to address sexual assault accusers in new song

T.I. has appeared to address those accusing him and wife Tiny Harris of sexual assault in a new song.



In the tune, which the rapper has titled This Is What It's Come To, T.I. seemingly references the criminal investigation currently underway by the Los Angeles Police Department into an anonymous woman's claims he and his spouse drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005.



"Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don't it?" he raps, while towards the end, he adds, "Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision... while I'm up against some lyin' a*s b**ches."



The song dropped at midnight on Friday. The Live Your Life rapper shared some of the handwritten lyrics on Instagram alongside an audio clip of the track.



T.I. and Tiny are facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, with the Jane Doe's allegations prompting the L.A. criminal investigation. A similar investigation was taking place in Las Vegas, based on another woman's sexual assault claims, but was closed as the alleged incident took place outside of the statute of limitations.



Addressing the L.A. investigation, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny issued a statement earlier this week insisting they hadn't been contacted by the authorities.



"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them," the statement read.