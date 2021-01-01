NEWS Tion Wayne and Russ Millions score third week at singles top spot with 'Body' Newsdesk Share with :





Body by Tion Wayne & Russ Millions holds for a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



With 71,000 chart sales including 10.4 million streams, the track rockets into its comfortable third week at the top - finishing almost 15,000 chart sales ahead of its closest competition.



The week’s highest new entry at Number 2 comes from Olivia Rodrigo with pop-rock anthem Good 4 U, the third single from her new album Sour which is released today.



Good 4 U marks Olivia’s second Top 5 single and third Top 20 hit; her debut single Driver’s License – at Number 35 this week – went straight to Number 1 on its release in January before spending nine straight weeks at the top. Further down, Olivia’s second single Deja Vu climbs five to a new peak of Number 11.



Grammy-nominated American rapper J. Cole earns three brand new Top 20 entries with My Life (13), Pride Is The Devil (15) and Amari (16), following the release of his latest album The Off-Season. J. Cole now has a total of 10 Top 40 singles in the UK.



Elsewhere, Confetti by Little Mix rebounds two places back into the Top 20 at Number 19, while Black Hole by Griff flies up 12 to a new peak at Number 23. Finally, TikTok star Bella Poarch zooms straight into the Top 40 with her debut single Build A Bitch at Number 37.