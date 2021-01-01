Jesy Nelson officially goes solo

Jesy Nelson has officially signed a solo record deal with Polydor Records.

Amidst many rumours, the former Little Mix star - who quit the girl group in December after nine years - has put pen to paper on the contract and cannot wait for her fans to hear the new music she's been working on.

She said: "I’m so excited to finally announce that I will be signing to Polydor Records. I cannot wait for you to hear what I’ve been working on and to start this new chapter with the Universal Music team."

Ben Mortimer, co-president of Polydor, added: "As soon as I met Jesy I knew Polydor had to become her label partner. She’s developed the sound for her next music beautifully. It’s true to her. And she has an authentic vision about what this next stage of her already incredible career should be.

"There’s a huge appetite for what music she comes with now, and a huge platform to launch it from. I’m proud she’s chosen Polydor to be her new home.”

Tom March, co-president of Polydor, echoed Mortimer's comments, saying: "Jesy Nelson is an incredible artist and I'm delighted she's chosen Polydor for the next phase of her extraordinary career.

"I have enormous respect for Jesy and the way she's able to communicate and connect with her fans globally.

"She is hard-working, talented and the music is sounding incredible. We're excited to be working with her and her brilliant team at YMU."

Jesy - who as part of Little Mix sold 60 million albums and singles globally - is currently in the studio working on her debut solo record is expected later this year.

The 29-year-old singer said an emotional goodbye to her Little Mix bandmates - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - last year, stating that being part of the band had "really taken a toll" on her mental health and she was quitting to do things that make her happy.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the 02. Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking core of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

"So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix. I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what its going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me."