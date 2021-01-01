NEWS Anne-Marie announces new album 'Therapy' Newsdesk Share with :





Today, Anne-Marie has announced details of her highly-anticipated new album ‘Therapy’, which will be released on July 23 through Major Toms/Asylum.



To celebrate the news, Anne-Marie & Niall Horan have released their nostalgic single ‘Our Song’ today. The official video – directed by Michael Holyk and launching at 1pm (here) – is loosely inspired by Bonnie & Clyde as it trails friends, Anne-Marie and Niall, as they hastily flee their town in search for new beginnings.



Anne-Marie’s second studio album, Therapy, is the official follow-up to her multi-platinum and four million-selling 2018 debut, Speak Your Mind [the UK’s biggest-selling debut release of that year]. An artist whose everywoman candour and knock-you-down vocal range has reverberated across the globe, Therapy is a collection of songs that embody A-M’s characterful artistry, self-effacing attitude and beautiful honesty; attributes that have not only catapulted Essex-born Anne-Marie to platinum status in the UK to the USA and everywhere in-between, but ones that have seen her reign supreme as a fearless Gen Z role model.



With the full tracklisting yet to be announced, Mind Charity ambassador Anne-Marie is delighted to confirm that ‘Therapy’ will feature her already-released UK Top 3 and Gold-selling ‘Don’t Play’ with KSI and Digital Farm Animals; recent feel-good Nathan Dawe and MoStack collaboration ‘Way Too Long’; as well as today’s single and Niall Horan collaboration, ‘Our Song’, which the pair wrote with Phil Plested and TMS (Lewis Capaldi), with the latter also on production.



An album of candour and vivacity in equal measure, Anne-Marie wrote Therapy with Max Martin (Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift), Kamille (Little Mix, Headie One), MNEK, Raye, TMS, Blake Slatkin (The Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn), Ed Sheeran, Nathan Dawe and Plested (Lewis Capaldi) – production comes from Mojam (Aitch, Fredo), Fred Ball (Rihanna), TMS and Blake Slatkin.



Anne-Marie says: “Ugh, it feels SO GOOD to announce my new album, Therapy.

Music is a source of healing for everyone and music is therapy itself, right?! I hadn’t realised until we were hit by the pandemic just how much I NEEDED music. I need to perform. I need to write. My lyrics are my open diary to you all and writing this album has helped me focus and understand my feelings. I needed this album.



As well as seeking therapy from writing and music in general, I’ve also been on a journey of seeing a psychiatrist this past year and it has changed my life. I’ve always tried to be as open as I can with my fans about my own journey and through seeing a professional, I’ve been able to start combatting and understand the anxieties my brain has dealt me over the years. I am learning, and I am progressing.



This album helped me get to that place too and it encapsulates lots of feelings and emotions, whether it’s tracks that focus on my own ride, or the ones that I have just loved making, and I hope you can lose yourself in it.

I made this for you and me.”



Anne-Marie has become on the globe’s most successful pop stars since hear breakthrough in 2016. An artist with over five billion streams to her name, in her home market, she has secured a platinum album alongside five Top 10 singles to date. And 2021 has seen her continue her winning streak, too – her January release ‘Don’t Play’ spent twelve weeks inside the Top 10 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart, subsequently becoming the biggest song of 2021 so far by a British female artist (OCC). Not to mention her prime time debut as the new, and winning, judge on talent show The Voice earlier this year.



Rewind to 2020 and alongside charitable work and recording, Anne-Marie released her first-ever documentary titled ‘How To Be Anne-Marie’, exclusively with YouTube. Shot in her home county of Essex at a time when her years’ plans were turned upside down due to the pandemic, Anne-Marie took us back to where it all began; in the hour-long film, we saw her recounting her difficult school years, the close bonds she shares with her family, fans and friends, as well as the plights of stardom that she candidly spoke about with her peers, Little Mix.



Most recently, Anne-Marie teamed-up with Mandopop star JJ Lin for their break-up duet, ‘Bedroom’. She is currently fronting ITV’s ‘Britain Get Talking’ campaign to raise awareness about the power of communication for mental wellbeing.