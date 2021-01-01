Jana Kramer strikes custody agreement with estranged husband

Singer/actress Jana Kramer has reached a custody deal with her estranged husband, making her the primary residential parent.



The I Got the Boy star filed legal papers to end her six-year marriage to Mike Caussin last month, amid allegations of his infidelity, and it appears the former couple is wasting no time in settling its divorce.



A day after Kramer was reported to be paying Caussin $592,400 (£417,440) as part of their property agreement, it's been revealed she will take primary care of their five-year-old daughter Jolie and two-year-old son Jace, with the former American footballer set to take custody of the children for 125 days of the year.



In addition, Kramer will pay her ex $3,200 (£2,260) a month in child support as she rakes in $166,000 (£117,000) monthly, compared to his $8,000 (£5,600), according to paperwork obtained by TMZ.



Neither Kramer nor Caussin will pay alimony as part of their divorce, with each party taking responsibility for their own attorneys' fees, and the singer picking up any additional court costs.