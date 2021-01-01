Lady Gaga reveals she got pregnant after being raped by music producer

Lady Gaga has revealed she got pregnant after being raped by a music producer.

The singer broke down in tears as she recounted the heartbreaking incident on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ show The Me You Can't See.

"I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off. And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and I-I don't even remember," she said.

"First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I'd been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months."

Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - has previously spoken about the ordeal, revealing it led to her suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 35-year-old star also said she has experienced self-harm, cutting and episodes where she threw herself against a wall.

"You think you're gonna feel better 'cause you're showing somebody, 'Hey, look I'm in pain.' It doesn't help," she said. "I always tell people, 'Tell somebody. Don't show somebody.'"

The star has never revealed the name of her alleged abuser.

"I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years I was not the same girl," she added.

Gaga featured in the first episode of the five-part series which Harry and Oprah executive produced.

She admitted the improvement in her mental health has been a "slow rise" and she has gradually learned to use tools to help with dark feelings.

"Even if I have a six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad," she explained. "And when I say feel bad, I mean want to cut, think about dying, wondering if I'm ever gonna do it."

Gaga said she decided to share her story to help people have empathy for others and hopefully help anyone who has been in a similar situation, adding it has been part of her "healing" process to talk about the events.