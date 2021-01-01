Pink: 'Every single person on earth is walking around right now with a low-level trauma'

Today on Nova 96.9 Pink joined the team this morning to chat about her new documentary ‘All I know so far’. Pink said that her and son Jameson both got COVID last year and were really sick and Jameson hasn’t been vaccinated yet so could get sick again which plays on their mind. Pink said daughter Willow, who sings in Cover Me In Sunshine asked her “Momma, am I rich?” Pinks response is gold!“I think every single person on earth is walking around right now with a low-level trauma. For me, Jameson and I got really sick and that was at a time when they told us kids couldn’t get it. Jameson is not vaccinated, so he could still get it, so nothing has changed really. So until more people get the vaccination it’s not going to matter. It’s just nutty. Some people have really really suffered, I don’t consider our situation suffering”