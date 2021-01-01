Black Eyed Peas to perform interactive virtual show

Black Eyed Peas stars will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap are cooking up a special virtual show.

The six-time Grammy Award winners have paired with bosses at Melrose Media for the 4K interactive streaming event, which will mark the I Got A Feeling hitmakers' first full concert to a live audience since the coronavirus pandemic shut down venues and festivals.

The band is promising a few surprises, and in a statement Taboo admits they will be "emotional" about playing together again.

"Doing our first live show with an audience in 14 months is going to be a very emotional experience," he shares in a statement. "We've made it, and our families have made it, surviving against the odds to get back on stage in front of a live audience."

The show will be produced by chiefs from Paramax Films, Black Dog Films, and Ridley Scott Associates, and will be broadcast via the new blockchain streaming platform Eluv.io, where viewers will be able to experience their own immersive perspective of the concert thanks to footage from multiple cameras.

Tickets for the 11 June show and a virtual meet and greet opportunity are available at beplive.com.