Michelle Williams: 'Destiny's Child risked pneumonia for Survivor video'

Destiny's Child stars Michelle Williams, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland were "sick for days" after shooting beach scenes for their Survivor video.

Director Darren Grant created a sequence for the 20-year-old promo, which involved the singers dancing around on the shore on a chilly morning, wearing skimpy costumes.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Williams revealed the trio were so cold they "basically had pneumonia" after the shoot.

"We were sick for days after that...," she continued. "It looks hot out there (in the video), but it was freezing. (There was) no fabric. (Beyonce's mum) Miss Tina kept cutting... (I was like), 'Where's the fabric to cut?' We survived that video."

Their sacrifice may have been worth it, however, as the track reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the group a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.