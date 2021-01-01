Pink was 'surprised' by overwhelming love for children

Pink was completely "surprised" by the wave of love she experienced when she welcomed her first child, because motherhood wasn't something she had really planned for.

The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker gave birth to daughter Willow in 2011 and went on to welcome son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart in 2016.

Her family features heavily in her new concert documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, which takes viewers behind the scenes of her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, during which she travelled the world with her man and kids in tow.

And although her life now revolves around her children, Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, admits she never envisioned herself as a mum.

"It surprised me," she said of the overwhelming feeling of love she has for her son and daughter.

"I didn't really wanna be a mum. I did not, not wanna be a mum, but it just wasn't on my list of to-do's."

However, that all changed when Willow came into the world.

"I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body,' it's truly how it feels," Pink said on U.S. breakfast show Today.

The star admits Willow and Jameson were a big part of the reason behind her decision to invite cameras to document the global trek.

"I made the documentary because as kids, we create this narrative about our parents and how our childhood was, and how hard we had it, so I was like, 'Well, if I make this documentary, they can see how hard I worked and how loved they are, and clothed, and fed, and how I rearranged the cells of my being to be there for them!'"

Despite finding a way to make touring with young children work for her, the Get the Party Started singer insists she often has no idea what she is doing as a mum.

"For some reason, people think I have it all figured out," she said. "Life just feels like a series of, 'We'll just deal with it!'"

She added, "I don't know what I'm doing half the time, but I'm trying to just be honest about all of it."