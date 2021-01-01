Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X booked for Can't Cancel Pride event

Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X will join Ricky Martin and Pink to headline a virtual fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community.



The second annual Can't Cancel Pride bash on 4 June will also feature appearances by stars like Jennifer Hudson, Brothers Osborne, Marshmello, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko, Busy Philipps, JoJo Siwa, and Bebe Rexha, who will co-host the event with iHeartMedia personality Elvis Duran.



In a statement, officials said, "The second annual event will demonstrate that nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit that the LGBTQ+ equality movement embodies while focusing on the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."



The celebration, which will help to kick off a month-long series of Pride events, will stream live on iHeartRadios TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram TV pages, as well as PrideRadio.com.



The first Can't Cancel Pride event last year raised more than $4 million (£2.8 million) to aid members of the LGBTQ+ community hit hard by the Covid crisis through organisations such as GLAAD and The Trevor Project.