Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac reveal trailer

Dogwoof are delighted to announce the UK release of Nick Broomfield’s LAST MAN STANDING, the compelling new follow up to his highly acclaimed 2002 documentary Biggie & Tupac.The film will receive its World Premiere on June 30th with a special one night only nationwide pre-recorded Q&A with Director Nick Broomfield hosted by Trevor Nelson, before receiving its general release on July 2nd.Suge Knight, the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter in a long line of violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive. LAST MAN STANDING takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.People have only now started talking since Suge commenced his 28-year sentence. LAST MAN STANDING comes up with compelling new evidence showing the involvement of the LAPD in these murders and their attempt to conceal evidence.Presenting new material and evidence never heard before, this hard-hitting feature from multiple award-winning filmmaker, Nick Broomfield (Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, Whitney: Can I Be Me, My Father and Me, Kurt & Courtney), is the definitive story of Suge Knight and the murders of Biggie and Tupac.Nick Broomfield - Director’s StatementAfter finishing Biggie & Tupac in 2002 I became increasingly troubled by the treatment of LAPD detective Russell Poole who had come up with evidence that LAPD officers were involved in the hit on Biggie Smalls.Russell was vilified by the LAPD and over the years I watched as his health and wellbeing declined. In August 2015 Russell died of a massive heart attack during a meeting at the LA Sheriff’s headquarters where he was still arguing histheory of the Biggie Smalls murder. It was a tragic end that Russell didn’t deserve, however a few years later people started talking more freely after Suge Knight (whom Russell accused of commissioning the hit) was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2018.I believed in Russell and I believed in his theory, and people who had never spoken before, who didn’t know Russell Poole, came forward with new evidence never heard before that supports his allegations that LAPD officers were involved.