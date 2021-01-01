Cher celebrates 75th birthday by announcing new biopic

Cher celebrated her 75th birthday on Wednesday by announcing a major new movie project about her life is in the works.



The music icon took to Twitter to share the news on Wednesday and revealed that Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth will pen the script.



Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman are also onboard to produce the musical project at Universal, having worked with the Believe hitmaker on the 2018 Mamma Mia! sequel, Here We Go Again.



"Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA'S & MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER... ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT?? FORREST GUMP A STAR IS BORN SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.



Craymer confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline and said the biopic will cover Cher's glittering, decades-long career.



"Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision.



"Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."



Roth recently penned the script for Martin Scorsese's upcoming historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He also co-wrote the highly anticipated Dune reboot, alongside director Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts.



Cher previously worked with Roth on the 1987 film Suspect, which he penned. It was directed by Peter Yates and also starred Dennis Quaid and Liam Neeson.