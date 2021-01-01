Emily Eavis promises Glastonbury 2022 will be best ever

Glastonbury Festival organisers Emily Eavis and her dad Michael Eavis are “gonna throw everything at 2022” to make the event the best one ever.

The pair have lost two years of the world famous Worthy Farm festival to the global COVID-19 pandemic and they are determined to host a musical extravaganza that will never be forgotten next year.

Speaking on Shaun Keaveny’s BBC Radio 6 Music show, she said: “We are gonna throw everything at 2022.

"I feel now different place to where we were a year ago the light is coming in we're able to move out of this awkward time."

Emily, 41, and her father Michael, 85, lost £5 million due to the cancellation of the 50th anniversary of the festival in 2020, which was due to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

And she admits that financial blow was “very, very difficult” for Glastonbury to take.

She said: “No doubt about it. It was very difficult for us over that period. The cost of cancelling cost us £5 million which is what we lost.

"As a festival, we don't have a massive back up. We don't have that to lose. It was very, very difficult."

Although the 2021 Glastonbury Festival cannot go ahead, Emily and Michael are staging two events this year.

This weekend their streaming event ‘Live at Worthy Farm’ goes ahead without a live audience but boasts headline acts Coldplay, George Ezra and Damon Albarn taking to the stage.

In September, Glastonbury will stage a two-day event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, with fans in attendance.

The license has been approved with over 50 conditions that family-friendly function must meet in order to go ahead, including the banning of any campsites.

It also states that all the performances must take place on the festival's iconic Pyramid Stage and must hold no more than 49,999 people, including guests, performers, staff, and crews.