Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters to headline Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Post Malone will headline this year's Lollapalooza music festival.



The trio are among more than 165 acts who will perform on eight stages at the spectacle, which will return from July 29th to August 1st at Chicagos Grant Park after it was axed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Post Malone, Journey, Da Baby, Tyler the Creator are also on the bill for the festival - which attracts around 100,000 attendees each day - as are Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse and Band of Horses.



Chicagos Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: "It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns.



In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.



Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago"



She also shared a video announcing the festival's return, and in the clip Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said: "What's up, Chicago? I'll see you this summer with my good friends the Foo Fighters."



What's more, the video featured the mayor calling co-founder Perry Farrell and his wife Etty to tell them the good news about the spectacle's return.



Lightfoot also said in a statement: "Here in Chicago, the word 'Lollapalooza' has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun - which made last year's decision to postpone it all the more difficult.



"Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city's most iconic summer music festivals."