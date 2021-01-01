Swedish arena renamed in Avicii's honour

Avicii is to be memorialised in his native Sweden by having a Stockhom arena renamed in his honour.



The venue, which was originally named Ericsson Globe when it first opened in 1989, the year of Avicii's birth, will now be known as Avicii Arena in memory of the Levels hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling - who died in 2018.



The indoor live music venue, which is one of the country's largest with a capacity of 16,000, was the site of one of the DJ's breakthrough gigs.



"It was a significant milestone in Tim's career when he played here nine years ago, and he would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name," Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, shared in a statement to Sky News.



The musician took his own life in April, 2018, aged 28, and his parents subsequently launched the Tim Bergling Foundation to raise awareness about mental health issues.



Klas added that the Avicii Arena will serve as "the hub for sharing ideas and host activities with the focus on young peoples' mental health".



Members of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra have also shared a classical revamp of the late star's song For a Better Day, performed by teenage Swedish singer Ella Tiritiello.