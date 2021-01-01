Jana Kramer to pay Mike Caussin $590,000 as part of divorce agreement

Jana Kramer is to pay estranged husband Mike Caussin $592,400 (£417,400) as part of their divorce settlement.

The marriage dissolution agreement, obtained by People magazine, states that the money will act as a settlement of any claims Caussin may have in their marital estate.

And while Kramer will keep their house, her ex will take all the furniture in the master bedroom and bar, in addition to his truck, desk, and dumbbells.

The agreement also states that neither Kramer or Caussin, 34, will pay alimony as part of their divorce, with each of them being responsible for their own attorney fees, and Kramer taking charge of additional court costs.

The 37-year-old announced her split from Caussin last month, revealing that she'd made the emotional decision to end the six-year marriage after failing to make it work following her sportsman spouse's infidelity and sex addiction.