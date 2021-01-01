A$AP Rocky confirms relationship with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has declared music superstar Rihanna to be the "love of his life".

The Wild for the Night rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, started dating the chart-topping singer last year, with the couple spending Christmas together in Barbados. Although they have never publicly confirmed their relationship, in an interview with GQ magazine, the 32-year-old couldn't help but gush about dating the Work hitmaker, describing her as "the love of my life" and "my lady".

When asked what's it like to be in a relationship he told GQ Magazine: "So much better. So much better when you got the One."

He continued: "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Discussing the couple's winter trip to Barbados, where Rihanna's family live and Rocky's father hailed from before he emigrated to the U.S., he explained how he immediately felt a sense of belonging.

"It was like a homecoming thing," Rocky said. "It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar."

Elsewhere in the chat, the star also revealed he might be ready to embrace fatherhood.

"If that's in my destiny, absolutely," when asked if he is ready to be a parent. "I think I'm already a dad! All these motherf**kers (his rivals) are already my sons - whatchu talkin' 'bout!

"Nah, but like, I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Rocky also shared he and Rihanna went on a road trip last summer, travelling in a massive tour bus from Los Angeles to New York City, with stops in Memphis and other cities, and a few national parks along the way.

"Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other," he recalled. "I never experienced nothing like it."