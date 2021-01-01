Glastonbury Festival to hold two-day event

Glastonbury Festival is set to hold a two-day event in September.

Michael and Emily Eavis - who organise the world famous music festival - have been granted a license to host a special festival on Worthy Farm in Somerset later this year after the main event was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The license has been approved with over 50 conditions that family-friendly function must meet in order to go ahead, including the banning of any campsites.

It also states that all the performances must take place on the festival's iconic Pyramid Stage and must hold no more than 49,999 people, including guests, performers, staff, and crews.

Councillor Sam Phripp, chair of licensing at the council, said: "Whenever a licence application is considered, Mendip rightly assesses the impact of an event on local people and seeks to find a decent balance.

"With regard to Glastonbury Festival Events Limited holding a concert in September, we've heard concerns from residents, and those concerns are reflected in more than fifty conditions that have been added to this licence. We believe they're sensible measures, and match the perceived risk of the event.

"With a view to COVID-19, of course, any event would have to be COVID-safe, and Mendip will work with other organisations and the organisers to make sure that's the case.

"It's in everybody's interest for events like these to be a success, but as chair of licensing at Mendip, I'm clear that we'll keep our ears and eyes open and take on board feedback from residents in Pilton, just as we would with any other event."

It comes after the organisers were forced to cancel Glastonbury Festival for the second time after they had planned to reschedule the original 2020 festival for 2021.

A statement released via the official Glastonbury Twitter page read: "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

"As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

"We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!" "We thank you for the incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead.

"With love, Michael & Emily."