Thom Gimbel quits Foreigner

Foreigner's multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel has quit the group.



The 'I Want To Know What Love Is' group's bass player Jeff Pilson has confirmed that the 61-year-old star, who has played rhythm guitar, keyboards, backing vocals, saxophone, and flute during his three-decade stint in the hard rock group, has bowed out of touring.



Speaking to Rocking With Jam Man about the band sometimes playing gigs without frontman Mick Jones, Jeff said: "It is really all about the music, and especially with Foreigner. Foreigner was never any kind of an image band at all, and that's actually worked to our advantage now in these later years where can tour — and we can tour without Mick — because the music is so strong that it is more about the music than it is about the personnel. And I think that's kind of cool."



And when quizzed on whether Thom was the longest-serving member of the group, he replied : "Besides Mick Jones, yes. [But] Mick doesn't do all shows with us. So when [Mick's] not playing, Thom is [the longest-serving member].



"However, Thom is actually gonna be leaving the band. He's had some experiences. I mean, he's ready to get off the road at some point. So, maybe then I'll be the longest-serving member."



Thom first joined Foreigner in 1992, before joining Aerosmith for a brief stint, before returning to the 'Waiting For a Girl Like You' group in 1995.