Jason Derulo and girlfriend welcome son

Singer Jason Derulo is a first-time father.



The Talk Dirty hitmaker and girlfriend Jena Frumes became parents for the first time to a baby boy on 8 May, Jena revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.



“A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," Jenna wrote alongside several pictures of the newborn with his face concealed. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed. 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo."



Jason, meanwhile, shared a video clip documenting Jena's pregnancy and the moment he and his girlfriend brought their new arrival home. He also revealed the tot's name in his caption.



"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes," he captioned the video.



Derulo began dating Frumes shortly before the Covid-19 shutdown in March 2020, after meeting at a gym.