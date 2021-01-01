Las Vegas police officials drop sexual assault case against T.I. & Tiny

Las Vegas police bosses have closed a sexual assault case against rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris, because it falls outside the state's statute of limitations.

Rachelle Jenks claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple in Las Vegas in 2010, but the complaint was only filed earlier this month, leaving cops unable to do anything. Sexual assaults alleged to have occurred before 2015 must be reported within four years in Nevada in order to be investigated.

“Based on this, the case was closed, which is standard procedure for crimes reported outside of the statute,” the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

It's one of several drugging and sexual assault allegations made against the couple.

Police in Los Angeles are investigating claims a woman made against the couple about an alleged incident in 2005.

According to a new police report obtained by TMZ, the accuser claims she met the rapper and his wife at a club, and accepted a drink from Tiny, who invited her back to the pair's hotel room along with two other women.

She was eventually left alone with T.I. and Tiny, and later took a shower with them.

The woman claims she felt sick, went to the bathroom to throw up, and blacked out.

A lawyer for T.I. and Tiny - real name Tameka Harris - has denied the allegations.