Paul Weller might be done with making albums

Paul Weller "isn't sure" if he'll make another album.

'The Changingman’ rocker is in with the chance of bagging his sixth No1 record with his latest studio effort, ‘Fat Pop (Vol. 1)’, but he's admitted making and releasing a full-length collection is a bigger undertaking than it used to be.

Taking part in a Tim’s Twitter Listening Party session for his LP, he tweeted: “I don’t know if I’ll make any more records after this one; it’s hard to say at the moment. This is my 16th solo album! I can’t believe it!

“I often think that after I finish an album – there’s so much more involved in making/putting out albums these days.”

He continued: "The music business has changed so much in the last few years, I don’t really recognise it anymore."

The 62-year-old musician believes that when streaming came along, people became less invested in albums.

He added: "Thankfully, there’s still great music being made and I’m sure that will always stay that way. But generally I don’t think people invest in music like we did before streaming/downloads etc."

Despite being unsure if he'll put out another LP, Paul recently admitted he felt grateful to still have a creative outlet when the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked what it would have been like without access to a studio over this time, he said: “I’d probably be in a padded cell. I’ve no idea.

“I mean, perhaps I make it sound easier than it is.

“The songwriting part of it still involves an awful lot of finessing and chipping away.”

And the former Jam star joked he made his album so he could get a “break” from his young children.

Paul - who has adult kids Leah and Natt from his first marriage to Dee C. Lee, Dylan from a relationship with a make-up artist named Lucy, Jesamine and Stevie Mac with former partner Samantha Stock, and twins Bowie and John Paul and daughter Nova with wife Hannah - laughed: “I did the record so I could get away and have a f****** break! But I think I used [the time] wisely as well, you know?”