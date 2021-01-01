Alicia Keys planning Songs in A Minor anniversary set for Billboard Music Awards

Alicia Keys will mark the 20th-anniversary of her break-out album, Songs in A Minor, by performing a medley of tracks at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Keys's 2001 debut earned her two prizes at the 2002 BBMAs, including Female Artist of the Year, as well as winning four awards at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop prizegiving the same year. The record also won her five Grammys.

She'll take to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to play tracks from the album, which featured the smash hit, Fallin', less than a year after she performed Love Looks Better at the delayed 2020 prizegiving, which took place in October.

The soul superstar joins a list of performers that includes BTS, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, The Weeknd, and Pink, who will be honoured with the Icon Award. Drake will also be saluted as Billboard's Artist of the Decade.

The show will be hosted by Nick Jonas.