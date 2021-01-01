Kurt Cobain's hair sells for $14,000 at auction

Six strands of Kurt Cobain's hair have sold at auction for over $14,000 (£9,900).

The odd item was part of Iconic Auctions' The Amazing Music Auction over the weekend, which also included personally owned, stage-used or signed musical memorabilia from Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and The Beatles.

The hair was accompanied by photos of Kurt posing with the woman who cut his hair and a snap of the late Nirvana frontman getting his trim.

The stylist, Tessa Osbourne, presented the original locks to artist Nicole DePolo after the rocker's death in 1994.

A portion of proceeds from the auction will benefit Live Nation's Crew Nation.