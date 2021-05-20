Sheryl Crow to host livestream concert

Sheryl Crow will host her first full livestream concert on June 18.

The 59-year-old singer is set for her very first full-length, solo and multi-instrumental streaming concert performance next month, which is being filmed and broadcast by UK livestream company Driift.

Sheryl’s performance – which is named ‘Sheryl Crow: The Songs And The Stories - A Live Solo Performance’ – will take place at her “little church”, which is a private meditative space on her Nashville property.

She said in a statement: "Doing a solo show like this is challenging and exhilarating. Presenting these songs in a new way is exciting for me - this is not a typical acoustic show, those can be great, but this is something different.

"I feel the beginnings of a renewal after the painful separation we've been through. I have tremendous gratitude for it. I can't wait for fans to hear and see this very special show."

Driift previously worked with Nick Cave for his ‘Idiot Prayer’ performance at Alexandra Palace, as well as on Laura Marling’s Live at Union Chapel, and will this weekend host festival fanatics at Glastonbury’s virtual ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ event.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Thursday (20.05.21) at http://driift.link/SherylCrow.

The concert is also set to be incredibly exclusive, as there will be no access to replays after the show has ended.

However, there will be four possible viewing times for people around the world, so that all fans get the chance to see Sheryl’s performance in full.

Livestream one will be shown at 8pm AEST, 10pm NZST, and 7pm KST for those in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, whilst fans living in the UK and Europe can tune in at 8pm BST and 9pm CEST for livestream two.

Livestreams three and four are then for Sheryl’s US fans, who can tune in at either 8pm EDT or 8pm PDT.