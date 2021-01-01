Bon Jovi's Encore Nights gig to hit UK cinemas next month

Bon Jovi's Encore Nights concert is coming to cinemas across the UK.



On June 10, the 'Bad Medicine' rockers' global performance will be screened nationwide at 250 cinemas.



The UK release comes after the show was broadcast at 300 drive-in venues across North America.



Encore Nights CEO Walter Kinzie said in a statement: "Our Encore Nights series was dreamt up and kicked off last year to provide fans across North America a fun and safe new way to watch their favorite acts perform amid the pandemic.



"Little did we know at the time that there would be global enthusiasm for these concert experiences! We can't wait to bring fans all over the world Bon Jovi like they've never seen 'em before for this one-night-only event. Grab some friends and get some popcorn because it's going to be a great time!"



Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, added: "Bon Jovi has always been supportive of reaching fans through event cinema since the early 2000's.



"With most concert tours still halted, and fans missing live concerts, we are thrilled that Bon Jovi fans will have an opportunity to come together and share this experience as a community in their local cinemas across the globe."



The series began last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown entertaining fans at a safe distance to adhere to social distancing measures in place to help slow the spread of the virus.



Bon Jovi's drive-in experience came after frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently admitted he doesn't see himself doing 100-show tours any more.



The 59-year-old rocker insisted mammoth stadium runs are "not motivational" for him, but he still wants to play gigs in a "manner that's pleasurable".



He confessed: “I had a conversation about [playing in] Australia a year from now. As long as we do it in a manner that’s pleasurable, we want to do some dates. Because I just don’t see me doing 100-show tours any more. It’s not really motivational for me.”



The 'Livin' On A Prayer' hitmakers were due to head out on tour last summer but were forced to postpone the gigs owing to the global health crisis.



Tickets for the UK screenings are on sale now via BonJoviEvent.com.