Marshmello to play virtual set at opening ceremony for UEFA Champions League Final

Marshmello is set to headline the UEFA Champions League Final Presented by Pepsi opening ceremony.



The anonymous DJ superstar is set to put on a "one-of-a-kind" virtual six-minute set using the latest immersive technology, before the final gets underway on Saturday, May 29.



The 'Happier' hitmaker said in a statement: "This really has been a year like no other. I'm looking forward to giving my sport, music, and pure entertainment fans a show like they have never seen. Thanks to Pepsi and UEFA, that is exactly what I am going to bring to the world - a performance that everyone can enjoy."



To announce his performance at the sporting spectacle, Marshmello shared a video in which the electronic music producer contemplates where his next gig should be.



Soccer aces Leo Messi, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho, and Now United band members then suggest places for him to play.



He then agrees to the opening ceremony and can be seen alongside the UEFA Champions League Trophy.



PepsiCos Vice President, Marketing, Global Beverages, Natalia Filippociants, commented: "Pepsi has been building the Opening Ceremony platform alongside UEFA since 2016, and this year's show will take it to the next level. Pepsi knows entertainment – and at times when the world needs it the most, Pepsi brings joy and levity. While there might be fewer people in the stadium this year, there will be no less energy and excitement. Marshmello is the perfect artist to kick start this year's UEFA Champions League final with heart-pounding joy and a set list filled with anthems of celebration that transcend genre, appealing to football and music audiences globally. Fans should watch for more exciting announcements - including some special guests - so stay tuned."



The 'Friends' hitmaker is not the only EDM star soundtracking football season.



Dutch DJ Martin Garrix recently released his UEFA Euro 2020 song, 'We Are The People', featuring U2's Bono and The Edge.