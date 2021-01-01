T.I. and Tiny Harris under police investigation over sexual assault and drugging claims

T.I. and Tiny Harris are being investigated over allegations of sexual assault and drugging.



According to a report published by The Daily Beast on Monday, the celebrity couple, who have been hit with numerous sexual abuse allegations in recent months, are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) over claims that they drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2005.



The woman, known as Jane Doe, met with detectives from the LAPD in April about the alleged incident. LAPD public information officer Mike Lopez confirmed to USA Today on Monday that an investigation into the claims has been opened, but said further details were not available.



According to lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn's letter to investigators, the woman was introduced to T.I. and Tiny, aka Tameka Harris, through a runner who was handing out flyers in a local mall. She was then invited by the pair to a club the following night.



At the club, the woman alleges she had two drinks of her own before she was offered a sip from Tiny's drink, which she accepted. She was then allegedly invited back to the couple's hotel room, where all three of them allegedly got naked to have a shower before returning to the bedroom.



The accuser claimed she vomited, blacked out and awoke with "burning, soreness and itching to her vagina". According to the report, the woman believes she was drugged when she accepted the drink from Tiny.



Another woman called Rachelle Jenks also filed a police report with the Las Vegas Police Department, detailing similar allegations against the couple from 2010.



An attorney for T.I. and Tiny insisted they have not been contacted by authorities regarding the alleged investigation, telling E! News in a statement: "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country.



"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them.



"Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."



Blackburn said he's representing 11 accusers - 10 women and one man - who have made similar allegations.



T.I. and Tiny have strenuously denied all the claims made against them.