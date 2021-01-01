Ariana Grande's new husband designed her 'beautiful, tasteful' wedding ring

Ariana Grande's "beautiful" wedding ring was designed by her new husband Dalton Gomez.



The Positions hitmaker exchanged vows with Gomez at her home in Montecito, California, at an informal gathering with just a few guests over the weekend.



And when it came to presenting his bride with a band to match her unique engagement ring, real estate agent Dalton worked with jeweller Jack Solow to ensure that the accessory was fit for his wife-to-be.



"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," a spokesperson for the jeweller told E! News. "Dalton was very happy with it."



While news of the wedding came as a shock to Ariana's millions of fans, it has been reported that the singer's family - including mum Joan and sibling Frankie - are on board with the union because they feel like they both "balance each other out".



"Ariana's brother Frankie and her mom are so happy for her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They think Dalton really balances Ariana out and allows her (to) be her true self.



"Ariana appreciates that Dalton accepts her and loves her for who she is. He's a little nerdy and hardworking and she loves that about him. He's also very protective over her and goes above and beyond to make her happy."



The God is a Woman singer announced her engagement to Dalton in December , when she posted a photo on Instagram of her ring. The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the Covid-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.