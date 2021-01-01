Noel Gallagher gets mistaken for estranged brother Liam

Noel Gallagher doesn't get annoyed when he is mistaken for his estranged sibling Liam.

The former Oasis rocker has revealed he is often stopped by fans asking for a selfie who call him Liam, but he never corrects them, despite being at loggerheads with the 'Wonderwall' group's former frontman since their demise in 2009.

Appearing on Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast, Noel said: "I humour most people.

"I get f****** people going: 'Can I get a picture Liam?' I go 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, no problem, oh mad for it.'

"I don't stamp my feet and go: 'Stop calling me that.'"

Meanwhile, although the feuding brothers no longer talking, the pair have been listed as executive producers on the upcoming feature-length documentary about their iconic Knebworth shows.

The chart-topping band played to 250,000 fans across two days in August 1996, and their record-breaking shows are now poised to be turned into a film, directed by Jake Scott and released later this year.

Speaking about the project, Jake said: "It's a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."

The announcement of the Knebworth shows prompted four per cent of the population to apply for tickets and almost 25 years later, the gigs remain a milestone for rock 'n' roll in Britain.

The documentary is being produced by RSA Films.

Last month, Noel described the upcoming documentary as a "fantastic snapshot of a bygone era".

The 53-year-old music star - who quit Oasis following a backstage bust-up with Liam, 48, at their final gig in Paris, France, 12 years ago - promised fans that the project would be "really great".

He explained: "There’s a lot of stories in the press about it being a film company for a biopic, which of course it’s not.

"The gig Oasis did at Knebworth is 25 in August and back in [1996] we’d filmed it all really professionally with loads of cameras, we had cameras on the trains with fans.

"But for one reason or another, the film never came out but as it’s the anniversary coming up, we’re going to be releasing it now.

"I’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great."