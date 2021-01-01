Mel B hopeful Victoria Beckham may reunite with the Spice Girls

Mel B remains hopeful Victoria Beckham may rejoin her Spice Girls bandmates for an upcoming reunion.

Victoria sat out of the British girl group's stadium reunion tour in 2019, but Mel hasn't given up hope that the band will be a five-piece again in the future.

"We've been more about the lines of doing music together and hopefully getting the tour up and running because everything got shut down because of lockdown," Mel said as she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday. "My aim is for us to get back together and do some more songs together - and hopefully getting up on stage and entertaining everybody again."

And asked if she meant with Victoria, Mel added: "I hope so. I really hope so."

Scary Spice also reflected on recent rumours that the pop icons were talking about starring in a sequel to their 1997 movie Spice World.

"I heard there was some reunion of a film. I'm like, 'Well that's the first I've heard.' I'm not going to say no, but we haven't been discussing that."

Mel was on the show to promote her work with Women's Aid, after teaming up with the organisation on a video depicting the two faces of domestic abuse.

The mother-of-three has alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte, and added: "As a woman that's gone through it, it does crush your soul, it does really strip you... I'm going to be taking forever to get that back. I've had to build myself up. One of the good things for me is to speak to other women who have been in a similar situation."