Ariana Grande secretly marries Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has tied the knot with fiancé Dalton Gomez.



Earlier on Monday, sources told editors at TMZ that the 7 Rings hitmaker wed Dalton at her home in Montecito, California over the weekend.



According to the report, Ariana and Dalton's special day was an intimate event, with the couple exchanging vows in front of a select group of friends and family members.



And while the star has not yet commented on the nuptials, her representative confirmed the happy news in a statement to People.



"They got married," the rep stated. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."



The 27-year-old began dating real estate agent Dalton in early 2020, with the couple getting engaged in December.



"Forever n then some," she captioned an Instagram post in which she revealed her engagement and showed off her stunning diamond and pearl ring.



Previously, Ariana was briefly engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018.