The O2 to host full-capacity gigs from August

The O2 arena in London will host full-capacity gigs from August.



Following the BRIT Awards last week, which marked the first major show in the UK to take place since the coronavirus pandemic shut down live events last March, the iconic venue has confirmed normal business will resume this summer, with a series of Welcome Back’ concerts with 20,000 fans allowed back inside the dome.



So far, ‘Mo Gilligan and Friends and The Black British Takeover’ has been confirmed for December 8, with more shows from “rock, pop and dance” acts set to be announced for August onwards in due course.



Steve Sayer, VP and General Manager of The O2 said in a statement: “We’re ready to welcome full capacity crowds back to The O2 again, and The Welcome Back Shows are going to bring so much joy to fans who have been missing us almost as much as we’ve been missing them.



“We have created a truly spectacular programme of events to reopen the venue, and 2022 looks set to be our busiest ever."



Emma Bownes, VP of Programming for AEG Europe (owner and operator of The O2) added: “The Welcome Back Shows mark a really exciting moment for The O2 and for our fans, as we get ready to welcome full capacity crowds back to the venue after such a long period.



“We’re planning a stunning string of events that will bring the best in comedy, dance, afrobeat, rock and pop to London and give fans what they’ve been waiting for. We’re delighted to be launching our return season with the very best of British comedy and know that hearing The O2 arena roar with 20,000 laughs is the tonic we all need.”



Comedian Mo Gilligan commented: “I’m really proud of the Black British comedy circuit that I started on. The talent on this scene is exceptional, but all too often ignored by mainstream media, so what better place to showcase the culture than the most famous venue in the country? We’re ready to bring the Great British Public a show like you’ve never seen before!”