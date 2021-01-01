Nick Jonas hospitalised after on-set injury

Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalised on Saturday night, after suffering an injury on the set of his new show.



According to TMZ.com, the 28-year-old singer was rushed to hospital by ambulance following the injury - although it remains unclear exactly what happened.



He is said to have spent one night in the hospital and returned home to recover on Sunday night. Nick is still expected to appear during The Voice live show on U.S. TV on Monday night.



Neither Nick, nor his wife Priyanka Chopra, have referenced the reported hospitalisation on their social media accounts.



It's also unclear exactly what show Nick was working on at the time of the injury - with editors at TMZ.com commenting that their sources "wouldn't even tell us the name of the project".



"Unclear why they're all so secretive," they added.