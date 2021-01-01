H.E.R., Kehlani and Zendaya were almost in a band together

H.E.R. has revealed she was almost in a band with Kehlani and Zendaya.



The Best Part hitmaker was once part of a teen group, called Poplyfe, before she found fame, and she came close to performing with the Nights Like This hitmaker and The Greatest Showman star.



"Dylan Wiggins, who is D’wayne Wiggins’ son from Tony! Toni! Tone! - we used to be in a band together. We used to perform together when we were really young," she said during an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show. "Kehlani was actually in our band and we all used to sing together."



Poplyfe performed together during the early 2010s and the rock and soul band even took part in the sixth season of America's Got Talent in 2011.



"Zendaya was going to be in it at one point," H.E.R. went on to reveal. "But yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together.”



Since embarking on a solo career, H.E.R. has enjoyed a considerable success and even claimed an Oscar for Best Original Song last month for her single Fight For You, which was released as part of the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah, plus two Grammys this year - with I Can't Breathe named Song of the Year and Better Than I Imagined winning Best R&B Song.