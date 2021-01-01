Rag'n'Bone Man reveals his favourite song of his own - and it isn't Human

Rag'n'Bone Man says 'Anywhere Away From Here' is his personal favourite song - even over his 2016 mega-hit 'Human'.

The BRIT Award-winner has confessed that he likes his Pink duet more because it's so "brutally honest".

Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "'Human' is always going to be the one that people are like, 'Oh that's the guy that sung that one', but this one with Pink for me it's so almost brutally honesty about something that was playing on my mind so much when I wrote it.

"It all just came blurting out so I'm really proud of it."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter recently admitted he feels his generation owes it to the next to be vocal and show their feelings so no one needs to suffer in silence, and that's why he's always been so honest in his songwriting.

He said of his follow-up to 2017's 'Human', 'Life By Misadventure': "There's a common theme of growing up ... We're all winging it and I'm trying. We grew up in a time where it was very difficult to show your feelings, our generation have a responsibility to make sure our kids don't feel like that."

The 'Giant' hitmaker added how he needed to be in a room of people who he is "comfortable" talking about deeply personal moments with, in order to "purvey truth" in a way that his audience can understand.

He shared: "All of the songs on the album started off as a sentence or a paragraph. It was all like pads, pens and pencils and stuff. When you're trying to tell a story, when you're tying to purvey truth then you need to be comfortable, you can't give away that much in a room with people you're not comfortable with, it just doesn't work. It's always about, does this make sense as a story? Is this going to make people feel the way you're trying to make people feel?"