Janet Jackson's Scream outfit makes a big noise at auction

Janet Jackson's futuristic outfit from the Scream music video she shot with her brother Michael has sold at auction for $125,000 (£88,600).



The item was part of a three-day Julien's Auctions event, titled Iconic Treasures From the legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson, which concluded on the superstar's 55th birthday on Saturday.



Also going under the hammer were the singer's floor-length silver coat, her jacket from the 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour, plus 1814 cap and black satin gloves, which fetched over $81,000 (£57,400), a pair of engraved earrings Oprah Winfrey presented to Janet at Oprah Winfrey's Legends Ball in 2005, and Janet's iconic outfit from her If music video, which was snapped up by Kim Kardashian for $25,000 (£17,700).



Kim revealed she was the mystery buyer of the auction item via social media on Sunday, writing: "Happy birthday queen! For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this on juliens_auctions."



Janet replied to Kim, adding: "Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope 'IF' gives u as much pleasure as it did me."



The items were among a thousand Jackson handed over to the auction house to sell.