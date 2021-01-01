Rita Ora and Taika Waititi take romance public

Rita Ora and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi have gone public with their romance.



The Anywhere singer and Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker were first linked last month and now it looks like the unlikely romance rumours swirling around them are true.



The pop star and her man were photographed on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, leaving Taika's seaside home in Bondi Beach to grab breakfast.



He walked with his arm around Rita, while she playfully poked her tongue out at Taika as they dined out. The new couple also held hands over breakfast.



The pair has yet to officially confirm dating reports.



Rita, 30, is Down Under to film The Voice Australia, on which she serves as a new coach, while the New Zealand director is staying in Sydney as he films Thor: Love and Thunder.



Rita's famous exes include Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris. Taika, 45, married New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley in 2011 and they have two children, and it was reported in March 2020 that they had quietly separated two years before.