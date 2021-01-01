Kim Kardashian snaps up Janet Jackson's If music video outfit for $25,000

Kim Kardashian has purchased one of Janet Jackson's iconic costumes for $25,000 (£17,700).

The reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to send the singer a birthday message, and in one of her posts, also revealed that she had recently purchased the outfit Jackson sported in the music video for her 1993 song If at an auction.

"Happy birthday queen!" she wrote alongside a clip of Jackson dancing in a custom-made suede crop top and matching black lace-up trousers. "For @janetjackson's bday bc (because) I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this on juliens_auctions."

And it wasn't long before Jackson replied to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's message.

"Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope 'IF' gives u as much pleasure as it did me," she commented.

Kim purchased the costume from the auction titled Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson which was organised by the team at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Over 1,000 costumes, accessories, and personal items were included in the auction, including a Helen Storey-designed floor-length metallic silver coat that Jackson wore in the video for 1995 hit Scream, a Richard Tyler black coat with velvet lapels, and her ensemble for the 2001 All for You video.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world.