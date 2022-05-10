Bob Dylan Center set to open in 2022

Fans of Bob Dylan will be able to immerse themselves in the life and times of the rock icon when a specially-dedicated museum opens in Tulsa, Oklahoma next year.

The Bob Dylan Center has been in development for several years, and this week, officials revealed they will finally open to the public on 10 May 2022.

The facility will feature more than 100,000 "exclusive culture treasures" from Dylan's career, as well as rare recordings, lyric manuscripts, and visual art, reports Variety.

The venue will also incorporate an "immersive film experience" directed by Jennifer Lebeau, and a screening room where visitors can check out documentaries and various filmed performances of the singer/songwriter.

In addition, there will be a special recording studio where fans will "experience what it was like to be present at one of Dylan's historic recording sessions".

To celebrate the news, representatives have shared a previously unheard version of his 1962 recording Don't Think Twice, It's All Right as a free download, featuring alternate lyrics from the final cut which eventually appeared on his 1963 album, The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan.