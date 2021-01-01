Miley Cyrus lands big talent deal at NBC

Miley Cyrus has scored a huge new talent and development deal with bosses at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.



The one-hour hits show, filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, will air on NBC's streaming site Peacock in June.



"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years," the Wrecking Ball singer said. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too.



"We're starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event."



Meanwhile, Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, described Miley as the "true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar" and deemed her Pride special to be the "perfect way to kick off the partnership".



"The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can't wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus's Hopetown Entertainment, and Adam Leber for Rebel," she added.