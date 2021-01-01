Chrissie Hynde recording album of Bob Dylan covers

Chrissie Hynde is working on a new album of Bob Dylan covers.

Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, which will feature nine of The Pretenders singer's favourite Dylan tunes, was inspired by the folk-rock icon's 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

"A few weeks into lockdown last year, (guitarist) James (Walbourne) sent me the new Dylan track, Murder Most Foul and listening to that song completely changed everything for me," the 2000 Miles singer explains. "I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in. I remember where I was sitting the day that Kennedy was shot - every reference in the song.

"Whatever Bob does, he still manages somewhere in there to make you laugh because as much as anything, he's a comedian. He's always funny and always has something to say. I called James and said, 'Let's do some Dylan covers', and that's what started this whole thing."

In addition to the release of the album, a documentary on the making of the project titled Tomorrow Is a Long Time, will air on Sky Arts on 24 May to mark Dylan's 80th birthday.

Standing in the Doorway will include the Dylan tracks Blind Willie McTell, Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight, Tomorrow is a Long Time, and Every Grain of Sand.